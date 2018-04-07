Humboldt Broncos player from Winnipeg survives deadly Saskatchewan bus crash

A Winnipeg player with the Humboldt Broncos survived the fatal crash involving the team's bus in Saskatchewan on Friday, a close friend of the player's family confirmed to CBC.

Matthieu Gomercic's survival was a "miracle" and his injuries were minor, the friend said.

Fourteen people died, including Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, and 15 more were injured when the bus crashed with a semi-trailer Friday near Tisdale, Sask., about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Gomercic, a 20-year-old forward, is in his second season with the Humboldt Broncos. This season, he had eight goals and 21 assists for a point total of 29.

Before the Broncos, he played two seasons with the Steinbach Pistons with the MJHL.