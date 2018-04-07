Breaking
Humboldt Broncos player from Winnipeg survives deadly Saskatchewan bus crash
A Winnipeg hockey player is among the injured after a tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 14 others.
Matthieu Gomercic was among 15 people injured in bus crash that killed 14
A Winnipeg player with the Humboldt Broncos survived the fatal crash involving the team's bus in Saskatchewan on Friday, a close friend of the player's family confirmed to CBC.
Matthieu Gomercic's survival was a "miracle" and his injuries were minor, the friend said.
Fourteen people died, including Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, and 15 more were injured when the bus crashed with a semi-trailer Friday near Tisdale, Sask., about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
Gomercic, a 20-year-old forward, is in his second season with the Humboldt Broncos. This season, he had eight goals and 21 assists for a point total of 29.
Before the Broncos, he played two seasons with the Steinbach Pistons with the MJHL.