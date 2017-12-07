Human rights museum opening special exhibit on the evolution of rights since 1867
Air Date: Dec 07, 2017 5:30 PM CT
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is opening its Rights of Passage: Canada at 150 exhibition on International Human Rights Day on Dec. 10. The interactive exhibition will take visitors through four different eras since 1867.
