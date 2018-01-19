The Manitoba Human Rights Commission has ordered a Gillam hotel, and its co-owner, to pay $18,500 to a former employee, after the company failed to take steps to protect the worker from harassment on the job.

Wanda Ross alleges she suffered months of racist comments from two employees shortly after she started working as a waitress at the Gillam Motor Inn in the northern Manitoba town — 737 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg — in January 2013.

Neither employee was available to give evidence — one due to medical issues and the other because he couldn't be located, according to the commission.

Ross, who is of African and First Nations descent, told the commission one of her co-workers made false and racially based accusations about her, and that the general manager made racist comments about Indigenous people and other visible minorities.

Human rights adjudicator Lawrence Pinsky ordered the company, which now goes by the name Kettle River Inn & Suites, and co-owner Michael Blahy to pay Ross a total of $18,500.

"It doesn't make up what I went through for the last four, five years while I went through this," Ross said.

'Corrosive effect'

The human rights commission heard that comments were made by two employees, one of whom was the general manager. Ross alleges she heard the general manager use a racial slur to refer to black people and that when Indigenous people came into the hotel, he would make comments about them being drunks, savages and unemployed.

Ross told the human rights commission that by about February 2013 a co-worker started falsely accusing her of being drunk and a drug user, and of stealing.

"Racial attacks and insults about a person's ancestry cut to the very core of a person's identity," Pinsky wrote in his decision.

"Left un-remedied the corrosive effect of this type of working environment on the individual is heinous," Pinksy said. "Permitting such commentary, if not normalizing it, creates or enables an environment in which decency, kindness, civility, productivity, and humanity are sacrificed."

Ross attempted to speak to the general manager about repeated racial slurs, but she was told that she was "imagining the situation," according to the human rights commission decision.

"I find that she was not," wrote Pinsky.

Eventually, Ross told her co-worker to "back off" but the harassment got worse. Ross then spoke to the co-owner, Blahy, who testified that he couldn't remember whether or not Ross raised the issue of racial discrimination, but that she said she and the co-worker were "butting heads."

Ross spoke to Blahy and told him the co-worker was harassing her. Blahy said he told the co-worker to stop and the co-worker agreed, but Ross says the harassment didn't stop.

Ross got switched to the night shift, despite the fact that she didn't want to work nights.

Eventually, Ross called the Manitoba Labour Board, which advised her to file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission. But Ross says her co-worker overheard her conversation and informed the manager.

"It just progressed from there," she said.

'It never goes away'

Ross said she fell into a depression as a result of the harassment, which caused her to cry frequently and at one point resulted in her being hospitalized.

She eventually decided she would resign and told one of her co-workers about her plan.

After her manager found out, Ross said she was given a letter on or around July 25, 2013 from Blahy accepting her "resignation" and telling her that she would receive a week's pay in lieu of notice, despite her intention to continue working for six weeks, until mid-September.

She said she was told not to return to work.

Ross had been living in a staff trailer beside the hotel, paying $350 a month in rent, which was deducted from her paycheque. After her resignation, Ross was told she had until Sept. 5 to vacate the trailer and her rent was increased to $800 a month.

Ross testified that she eventually left by consent of the owner, but never received her final paycheque.

She is now living in a hotel in Winnipeg and working as a waitress in a bar. Despite winning her case, Ross says the decision doesn't erase the pain of what she endured.

"I'm going to live with this for the rest of my life," she said.

"Just because I get money for it doesn't mean that it goes away, because it never goes away. I'll always remember how I was treated at that one job, and how I don't want to be treated like that ever again."