Imagine stepping inside a giant mug of hot chocolate after going for a skate on the Red River Mutual Trail at The Forks.

You'll be able to do just that starting Jan. 26, when this year's warming huts are unveiled.

Students at Mennonite Brethren Collegiate Institute designed and built the Hug Mug, a hut in the shape of a giant mug, complete with marshmallows.

Merlin Braun teaches art at the school, and says Grade 11 students came up with about 13 different designs, which were then narrowed down to one idea.

"We had a lot of designs that were great but probably impossible to pull off," he said.

A conceptual model for the Hug Mug. (Merlin Braun/MBCI)

Many of the students had never built anything before, but the school brought in alumni to help.

"I'm a big supporter of this school and so when this project came along I was asked to help critique it," said former student Ted Geddert.

"That was a lot of fun. And I also have this construction background and so we were able to help figure out how to build this idea that the kids came up with. And it's just a fantastic idea. What I really like is the energy that it brings to the school, that's a big thing for me."

Throughout February, the students will hold a fundraising event to support the Mennonite Central Committee's relief efforts in Haiti, helping people affected by Hurricane Irma. They'll be out on the ice every Sunday in February with performers and handing out chocolate, and collecting donations.

Braun hopes the Hug Mug brings a smile to the faces of visitors at The Forks.

"And enjoy the fact that some people in a high school somewhere made something that they're liking and making Winnipeg a little bit a better place to be in winter," he said.