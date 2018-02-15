Lawyers representing the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority are denying that hospital staff acted negligently after a woman says she fell in an emergency department and broke six teeth after being medicated.

The woman, who the CBC is not naming because of health reasons cited by her lawyer, is suing the health authority and the psychiatric nurse who cared for her at the Health Sciences Centre emergency department on April 17, 2016. She's seeking damages for the cost of repair of her teeth and for the impact the injuries have had on her life.

According to the WRHA's statement of defence, filed in January, the woman's family brought her to the HSC emergency department with "worsening paranoia about being infested with parasites, having heavy metal poisoning and behavioural/emotional dysregulation."

The claim states she had mental health concerns and was agitated.

The defence states a psychiatric nurse was involved in her care, and the woman was first taken to a family room within the emergency department, then to a mental health room because "she was simply too anxious."

The woman was then transferred again to an exclusion room within the department "which can be locked, and the furniture not moved," states the defence. According to the woman's claim, an attendant was stationed outside of the door.

Not 'adequately monitored': claim

The statement of defence says that at 2:15 p.m., the physician gave a stat, or immediate, order for Haldol, or haloperidol — an antipsychotic medication — then a one milligram dose of Ativan, which is an anti-anxiety medication, and both were given to her.

"The physician understood that the medication could be repeated every 20 minutes to a maximum dosage of 10 mg Haldol and 4 mg Ativan," states the defence.

While the claim alleges she was given a second dose of medication, the defence does not indicate how much medication the woman received after the first, but says that she did not receive any more medication after 2:53 p.m.

"The defendants admit that some time later the plaintiff fell and damaged her teeth. The defendants say this fall was a result of accident or misadventure and not due to any negligence or substandard care on their parts," states the defence.

The statement of claim, however, alleges that the WRHA and the nurse were negligent in failing to ensure the woman's safety and that she was not "adequately monitored" after she was given the sedative medications.

The claim also states that the WRHA failed to have an adequate level of staffing in place to care for and supervise her.

The statement of claim states the nurse "provided too large a dose to her, causing her to become unsupportive on her feet."

The statement of defence, however, says it was the physician who ordered the medication.

'Be cautious': pharmacist

"Haldol is a medication which you would typically use for agitation, sometimes aggressiveness in a patient, or for other certain mental disorders such as psychosis," said Barret Procyshyn, president of the Pharmacists Manitoba.

He said Haldol, or haloperidol, can help calm and relax a patient and allow them to think more clearly. He said a usual dose is between 0.5 and 5 milligrams, two to three times a day, with a maximum dose of 30 milligrams per day.

He said when combined with Ativan, side effects like drowsiness, nausea and fatigue can be heightened.

He speaks to patients about the drug before they're sent home with it.

"Just make sure they're being monitored, make sure they know what they're taking and they can self-monitor," he said. "You just have to monitor the patient and be cautious with the dose."

The claim states the woman still has dental procedures as a result of the fall, ongoing pain and suffering, and "loss of amenities and enjoyment of life," for which she's seeking damages.

The defence "puts the plaintiff to the proof" of all injuries and damages, and asks that the lawsuit be dismissed with costs.

A spokesperson for the WRHA declined to comment out of respect for the court process.

The allegations have not been proven in court.