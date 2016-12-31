The champagne has been popped, the ball has dropped, and a new year has arrived. Now everyone in Winnipeg is trying to get home. So what are your options?

Winnipeg Transit

... is offering free rides beginning at 7 p.m. The last buses leave downtown at 1:35 a.m.

Operation Red Nose

... will pick you up and drive your car home, for a donation fee. But NYE is their busiest night of the year, so call ahead to 204-947-6673 for a ride.

Safe alternatives to drinking and driving over the holiday season1:26

Take a taxi

Call Unicity (204-925-3131), Duffy's (204-925-0101) or Spring's (774-8294), or #TAXI (8294). Then relax and enjoy the wait.

Install an app

Both Duffy's and Unicity have iPhone and Android apps — find them on your phone's app store. Or try Ride, which lets you book rides on multiple cab companies, estimates fares, shows cab locations and bus schedules, too.

Restaurant offers tasty incentive

Guests who leave their car in the Earls lot overnight may return to find a special surprise. A voucher for $10 off their next meal. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

The Polo Park Earls restaurant is also offering its customers an incentive not to drink and drive. Anyone who leaves their car in the Earls lot after a night out might return to find a gift on their windsheild, and it's not a ticket.

"We're offering, for those who leave their cars overnight, to give them a gift back. So $10 off their next meal when they come back for their next visit, " said Shyla Goertzen, general manager of Earls Polo Park.

Designated driver companies

Many new companies have sprung up in Winnipeg of late offering private designated driver services — but use at your own risk.

Bundle up and hoof it

Unlike some New Year's Eves of yore, tonight's forecast low is only –14 C by 4 a.m. (a low of –15 C overnight). So grab your mittens and get a jump/run/walk/biking start on those new year's resolutions.

Take it easy

For hosts, MADD Canada recommends having plenty of hydrating beverages and snacks for guests to avoid over-indulging. Many bars, including the Convention Centre, offer special DD perks.

Now, if the question remains what you'll be doing before you need to go home there's plenty of options where Winnipeggers can ring in 2017.