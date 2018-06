Video

How do people view the homeless situation in Winnipeg?

CBC Manitoba's Red Chair Chats ask Manitobans to weigh in on hot button topics. With the recent tent city popping up on the lawn of a West Broadway church and the recent street census revealing new numbers on those deemed homeless, we asked what Winnipeggers thought of the homelessness situation.

