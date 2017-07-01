More than 3,000 Winnipeggers posed in front of the Manitoba legislature to form the flag on Canada Day in 2012. This year, there will be a a giant human maple leaf at the corner of Portage and Main Saturday morning. (Dan Harper)

Whether it's a backyard barbecue, a day at the beach or taking part in forming a giant maple leaf, many Manitobans will be celebrating Canada Day and 150 years of Confederation on Saturday.

See how people in the province are celebrating Canada Day and share your own experiences by using the hashtag #iamMB.