How are you celebrating Canada Day?
Share your Canada Day moments with CBC using the hashtag #iamMB
CBC News Posted: Jul 01, 2017 8:11 AM CT Last Updated: Jul 01, 2017 8:13 AM CT
Whether it's a backyard barbecue, a day at the beach or taking part in forming a giant maple leaf, many Manitobans will be celebrating Canada Day and 150 years of Confederation on Saturday.
See how people in the province are celebrating Canada Day and share your own experiences by using the hashtag #iamMB.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Sunday
Sunny
25°C
Monday
Sunny
26°C
Tuesday
Sunny
29°C
Wednesday
Sunny
31°C
Thursday
Sunny
32°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Manitobans more patriotic now than decade ago: poll
- From celebration to protest, here's what's happening coast to coast on Canada Day
- 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebrates start of Freedom Road construction
- Thousands of Winnipeggers create living maple leaf at Portage and Main
- How are Manitobans celebrating Canada Day?
Must Watch
-
Making the Maple Mansbridge
0:58
This drink's namesake is CBC News' own Peter Mansbridge, set to sign off as host of The National for the last time after his Canada Day coverage.
-
Tongue twister: Can you say sesquicentennial?
1:51
CBC Information Radio's Marcy Markusa asks kids at Riverbend School to wish Canada a very special sesquicentennial (150th) birthday.
Top News Headlines
- 2 Albertans revealed as Canada's newest astronauts
- From celebration to protest, here's what's happening coast to coast on Canada Day
- Canada 150 marketing campaigns a balancing act between tasteful and tacky
- Canada 150 makes it on Jeopardy! board with Alex Trebek
- The week in pictures: Royals in Iqaluit, Pride in Toronto and Eid in Istanbul
Most Viewed
- 36 weeks pregnant, Winnipeg woman given medication to induce labour by mistake
- Armed suspect shot, apprehended in Portage la Prairie
- Man grabs 4-year-old in 'terrifying' daylight abduction attempt: Winnipeg police
- Ancient petroform in Manitoba's Whiteshell park destroyed
- Cybertip.ca warns parents about Snapchat's new map feature
- Steven Fletcher expelled from Manitoba PC caucus
- Rural Manitoba to lose 18 stations in emergency medical services overhaul
- Winnipeg's mosquito count lowest in 40 years
- 'Good intent and with good spirits': after 45-minute travel delays, protest on eastbound Trans-Canada ends
Special Coverage
-
FEATURE
Passion, not a paycheque, fuels many fur trappers in 2017
Are fur trappers stuck in the past or a vital piece of our living heritage?
-
CBC Investigates
Angry car buyer sues dealership, scores $5K settlement
Claude Bisson went to small claims court to get advertised discount price
-
Broken Trust
Prearranged funeral money in limbo after funeral company goes out of business
‘We have no idea where this money has gone,' says daughter of woman who prepaid more than $4K for funeral
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day