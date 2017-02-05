Emergency crews are on scene at a home on Winslow Drive for a chimney fire.

Fire chief Kevin Phelps said the fire was under control around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

He said there was one occupant in the home when the fire started in the chimney. The individual contacted emergency crews.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Crews could be seen cutting a hole into the roof near the chimney of the home.

Fire and police crews were on scene Sunday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Multiple fire trucks were on scene shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The home is located on Winslow Drive between River Road and Riel Avenue.