Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a blaze at a Redwood Avenue home over the supper-hour Tuesday.

All residents of 325 Redwood were able to escape the blaze before fire crews arrived. (GARY SOLILAK/CBC)

Everyone in the house at 325 Redwood Avenue was able to get out of the burning home before fire crews arrived shortly after 6 p.m., and no one was injured in the fire.

A city spokesperson said the fire was well involved by the time firefighters arrived and crews had to launch a defensive attack until the fire was under control.

An damage estimate wasn't immediately available.