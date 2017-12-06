Thick smoke hangs over West St. Paul, where emergency crews are battling a big blaze that has consumed a home.

The two-storey house with double attached garage is tucked behind trees on a sparsely populated stretch of Mollard Road, just north of Winnipeg's Amber Trails subdivision.

Flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the house at one point on Wednesday morning. The roof was gone by 8:30 a.m.

Thick smoke silhouettes firefighters at a home on Mollard Road on Wednesday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The second level and the remains of the roofline are ringed in black, charred material. The garage is gutted and almost fully collapsed.

There doesn't appear to be any more flames, but smoke continues to pour out of the broken windows and the roof gap.

Everyone who was inside escaped, a fire official said.

There is no fire hydrant in the area so a water truck was brought in and filled a portable tank, set up on the street. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Several firefighters are on scene, cloaked at times by the heavy smoke in the frigid air.

Aside from the cold, fire crews faced a challenge with the lack of available water.

There is no fire hydrant in the area — the house backs onto one farm field and faces another — so a water truck was brought in and used to fill a portable tank, set up on the street.

There is no word on when the fire started or what caused it.

The two-storey house is tucked behind trees and surrounded by farm fields. (Google Street View)

