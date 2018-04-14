New
Fire on Wellington Crescent sends 1 to hospital
One person has been taken to hospital following a fire at home on Wellington Crescent Saturday.
No word yet on what caused the blaze
Fire crews were called to the home in the 1400 block of Wellington Crescent shortly before 5:30 p.m.
A City of Winnipeg spokesperson says one occupant of the home was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze and crews could be seen cutting a hole in the roof of the two-storey home when a CBC camera person arrived at the scene around 6:15 p.m.
There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
