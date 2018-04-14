Fire on Wellington Crescent sends 1 to hospital

One person has been taken to hospital following a fire at home on Wellington Crescent Saturday.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 1400 block of Wellington Crescent shortly before 5:30 p.m.

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson says one occupant of the home was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze and crews could be seen cutting a hole in the roof of the two-storey home when a CBC camera person arrived at the scene around 6:15 p.m.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

