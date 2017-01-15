Winnipeg fire crews are battling a morning blaze in the Polo Park area.

Fire crews, police and EMS are at the 500 block of Strathcona fighting a house fire.

There's no word yet on injuries of if anyone was at home at the time of the fire.

Neighbour Jennifer Javier said the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m.

"We just heard the sirens, came to the front — the kids came running downstairs from their bedrooms, saying there's an acutal fire. It was very small," she said.

"It looks like they're having some trouble getting their water going," she said.

"I hope that no one's in the house. I have no idea. That's my only concern," she said.