Space heaters are being blamed for a fire that destroyed a home east of Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the bungalow on Dundee Garson Road, in the rural municipality of Springfield, around 1:30 a.m.

A 49-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man got out of the house safely, RCMP said.

Fire Chief Jeff Hudson said the fire was ignited by space heaters that were being used in a three-season porch.