A house in Winnipeg was left charred and damaged from a fire Thursday.

Emergency crews were called around noon to the 1½-storey home on Hill Street, near the corner with Eugenie Street, in the city's Norwood East neighbourhood.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof, according to neighbours, who watched firefighters use a battering ram to break through the front door.

Firefighters check over a home on Hill Street after extinguishing a fire on Thursday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

No one was inside the house at the time, according to a City of Winnipeg spokesperson, who said the fire was called in by a neighbour.

There is no official word on the amount of damage or cause of the fire.

