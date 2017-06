Streaks of charred stucco show the reach of flames from an overnight fire at a house in Winnipeg's North End.

Firefighters were called to the bungalow on Pritchard Avenue, near McKenzie Street, just before midnight Thursday.

They found flames and smoke at the rear of the house and quickly extinguished them.

No one was hurt. Fire officials said the house was vacant at the time.

The cause is under investigation.