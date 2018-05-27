'Nothing left to save': Lightning blamed for fire that destroyed home in Libau, Man. Saturday

The chief of the East Selkirk Fire Department says a lightning strike is to blame for a fire that destroyed a home near Libau, Man. early Saturday.

Chief Kevin Zacharkiw says the one-storey home was fully involved when crews were called to the scene just west of Libau shortly before 5 a.m.

He says the fire started in a detached garage before spreading to the home.

Lightning hit the garage at around 7 p.m. the night before during an electrical storm, and the fire smoldered in a wall of the garage for hours before flaring up, he said.

"The homeowner didn't know that there was damage," he told CBC News Saturday evening. "It smouldered for a bit and he couldn't tell until he woke up around 4:30 in the morning and his garage was on fire.

"By the time we got on scene, it was already too late… There was nothing left to save."

A man and a woman and three dogs in the home at the time were all able to get out safely, but a cat died in the fire.

Zacharkiw couldn't give an official estimate on damage, but said the home is "a total loss."

Libau is about 80 kilometres north of Winnipeg along Highway 59.

More from CBC Manitoba: