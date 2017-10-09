No one was injured when a house went up in flames in East St. Paul on Monday.

Firefighters from the East St. Paul Fire Department were called to the fire at a home in the 3500 block of Henderson Highway around 5 p.m.

The East St. Paul Fire Department says the fire started in the two-storey home's attic and everyone who was in the home at the time was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Early estimates peg the damage at $500,000.