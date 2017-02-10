Two people were trapped inside a burning home in Winnipeg's West End on Friday morning.

Fire crews smashed windows to pull the people to safety from a basement suite in the 1½-storey home. Both were sent to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and were listed in stable condition.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 500 block of Agnes Street, midway between Sargent Avenue and Ellice Avenue, just before 6 a.m.

Heavy smoke was originally coming from the main floor and crews went inside to extinguish the flames. The fire was knocked out on that level but travelled through the walls and erupted through the roof shortly after 6 a.m.

The property is surrounded by trees, making it difficult for crews to get a ladder truck close to the home, so firefighters climbed onto the flat roof of a neighbouring building to attack the flames from there.

Smoke is just pouring out of this house in 500 b Angus. #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/q4MXbxDSYj — @CBCMeaghanK