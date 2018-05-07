Skip to Main Content
Driver critically injured after vehicle crashes into bus shelter

A driver of a vehicle that slammed into a bus shelter at Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street on Monday afternoon was was the only one injured in the crash.

Lanes temporarily closed for investigation reopened at 4 p.m.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash at Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street Monday afternoon. (Submitted by Sandi Gravito)

The crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m., sent the driver to hospital in critical condition, Winnipeg police said. 

Both the southbound yield lane on McPhillips and the westbound curb lane on Logan were temporarily closed, but reopened at 4 p.m.

