Driver critically injured after vehicle crashes into bus shelter

A driver of a vehicle that slammed into a bus shelter at Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street on Monday afternoon was the only one injured in the crash.

The crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m., sent the driver to hospital in critical condition, Winnipeg police said.

Both the southbound yield lane on McPhillips and the westbound curb lane on Logan were temporarily closed, but reopened at 4 p.m.