Hope tempered by skepticism for Korean expats in Winnipeg

Members of Winnipeg's Korean community are sharing mixed reactions to the announcement that leaders of North and South Korea are seeking to establish "permanent" peace on the peninsula.

On Friday, the two sides also signed a declaration agreeing to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

Ji-Yung Choi moved with her parents to Canada from Seoul, South Korea, in 1991. The Winnipeg-based immigration consultant says she was surprised to see headlines and photos circulating of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in and crossing into the south for the first time.

"I was very overwhelmed by looking at how they were shaking hands and crossed the border together," she said. "It was hopeful for me to see that. We've been separated for how many years — a very, very long time."

'Better than threatening each other'

Choi says others, including her father, are skeptical but she is grateful to finally see a gesture of peace in the region.

"A lot of people don't believe it, I know, but it's better than threatening each other," she said. "If they can keep their promise it's a very hopeful move to start."

The declaration included promises to pursue arms reduction, cease "hostile acts," turn their fortified border into a "peace zone," and seek multilateral talks with other countries, such as the United States.

Ji-Yung Choi said she was overwhelmed by the meeting and is hopeful for peace in the region. (CBC News)

"The two leaders declare before our people of 80 million and the entire world there will be no more war on the Korean peninsula and a new age of peace has begun," the declaration said.

Propaganda broadcasts that the countries have been blaring at each other across their heavily armed border since early 2016 will cease next week, they said, with the broadcasting equipment to be dismantled.

The sides also agreed to hold family reunions in August for those separated by war, set up a permanent communications office and work toward connecting some roads and rail lines.

"When we met each other, we realized — we cannot be separated," said Kim Jong-un. "We are one nation and that's how I felt. We are living next door to each other, there's no reason we should fight each other."

North Korea's motives questioned

Young Bae immigrated to Winnipeg from South Korea in 1982. He said the announcement may be a step in the right direction but he is not convinced by the declaration, photos or fanfare.

"I don't think there's a legitimacy," he said. "I don't want to celebrate. It's too early. You have to watch, take time, you have to be serious, investigate, analyze the situation — why [Kim Jong-un] did it, what he's going to do from now on."

Bae said he questions the North Korean leader's motivation for the peace agreement.

Young Bae, who immigrated to Winnipeg from South Korea in the 1980s, said he is skeptical of Kim Jong-un's visit to South Korea. (CBC News)

"He's a good showman, he's a good actor," Bae said.

Choi said she will be watching developments closely and agrees if reunification is to happen, it will take time.

"I don't think it will happen overnight," she said. "Some people want to combine it together, let's be one country, but there is a lot, a lot of concern — economic difference and their ideology is different … so I think we have to move more slowly."