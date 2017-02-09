Winnipeg police put out an appeal Thursday for the public's help on two separate unsolved homicide cases in the city's North End earlier this week.

In the first homicide, paramedics found Canon Franklin Beardy, 28, of Winnipeg inside a duplex on Magnus Avenue between Powers and Andrews streets Monday night. Beardy had "multiple serious injuries" and later died in hospital.

The second case involved a Wednesday morning shooting that killed 24-year-old Bryer James Prysiazniuk-Settee.

It was around 10 a.m. when emergency responders found Prysiazniuk-Settee injured in the Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue area. He died later in hospital.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone who knows anything about either case to contact them at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

