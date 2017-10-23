Winnipeg police have identified 29-year-old John Tuil Jok as the victim of a West End homicide over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Sherbrook Street near Notre Dame Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting.

Emergency crews found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died a short time later, police said.

"This individual was known to police and had somewhat of a history with us," said police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray, who confirmed officers are looking into whether he had drug or gang ties.

Murray added Jok had recently moved into that house.

Officers were still collecting evidence on Sunday.

No one has been arrested and the investigation continues.