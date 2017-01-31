One person has been arrested and police are looking for two more in connection with the death of a man in West End Winnipeg.

Police will release more information about the case at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

The man was found Jan. 19 in a home on Sherbrook Street, between Sargent and Notre Dame avenues, after police were called around 11:30 p.m.

The man was later identified as Trenten Jeffrey Balonyk, 38.

No information on how he died has yet been released.

Last week, police issued a request for information from the public, saying "any small amount of information might be very, very helpful."