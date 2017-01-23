The man found dead in a West End Winnipeg home last week was Trenten Jeffrey Balonyk, 38, police say.

Police were called to a house on Sherbrook Street, between Sargent Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue, just after 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 to check on the well-being of a man.

"Upon emergency personnel responding, it was clear that we were not only identifying a deceased individual … but further analysis of the scene, further information clearly suggested we were dealing with something suspicious in nature," said police spokesperson Const. Jason Michalyshen.

"How long our victim in this matter was there is not something I'm able to share at this time."

Members of the homicide unit are investigating and police urge anyone who had interaction with Balonyk last week or who had been at that home on Sherbrook to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

"Any small amount of information might be very, very helpful. It usually is," Michalyshen said.

"The smallest nugget of information can potentially launch an investigation forward."