RCMP in northern Manitoba are investigating the death of a 32-year-old as a homicide, after the man was found unresponsive in a home Friday morning.

Officers were called to the home in Pukatawagan, about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, at 5:20 a.m.

The man they found there was transported to the local nursing station, where he died.

RCMP said another 32-year-old man from Pukatawagan is in custody but no charges have been laid.