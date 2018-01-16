Matthew Marjanovic is wanted in connection with the Aug. 13, 2017, death of Mustafa Peyawary in Winnipeg. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are asking the public to help them locate a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal beating of a Winnipeg man in August.

Matthew Marjanovic, 29, is the fourth suspect police have tied to the killing of Mustafa Peyawary.

Peyawary, 29, was found unresponsive in an apartment in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond neighbourhood on Aug. 13, 2017 after neighbours heard screaming and called police.

At the time, police said Peyawary had been assaulted over an extended period of time and showed signs of massive blunt-force trauma.

Damir Kulic, 27, of Vancouver and Ahamed Althaaf Ismail, 29, of Edmonton were charged with first-degree murder soon after.

A third suspect, 25, was arrested last week in downtown Vancouver and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He has since been returned to Winnipeg.

Marjanovic is also believed to be in the Vancouver area or possibly Edmonton or Calgary, police say. He is described as 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous and if seen, the public is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or about the investigation is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).