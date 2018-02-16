Man charged in Valentine's Day stabbing death on Furby Street

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a Valentine's Day homicide in the city's West End.

Joseph Moise Francois, 45, was found stabbed to death at a home on Furby Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Francois had been socializing at his home with a man he knew. The two got into a fight that led to Francois being stabbed.

Around 5:30 p.m. that day, police arrested Joseph Allan Ballantyne, 55, near Ellice Avenue and Hargrave Street.

He has been charged with manslaughter and has been detained in custody.

Francois's stabbing death was one of two in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Later that morning, a 27-year-old man from St. Theresa Point was stabbed in the Lord Selkirk Park area.

Police have also made an arrest in connection with that stabbing.