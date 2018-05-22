2 found dead in Charleswood home
On Monday night at about 9 p.m., Winnipeg police found two people dead in a home on Buckingham Road, between Roblin Boulevard and Eldridge Avenue.
Police respond after caller reports concerns over people in Buckingham Road home
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating a home in Charleswood where two bodies were found Monday night.
Police were called to a home on Buckingham Road, between Eldridge Avenue and Roblin Boulevard, at 9 p.m. Someone called police concerned about people who live in the home.
Members of the homicide unit remained on the scene Tuesday morning.
No other details have been released.
