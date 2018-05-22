2 found dead in Charleswood home

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating a home in Charleswood where two bodies were found Monday night.

Police were called to a home on Buckingham Road, between Eldridge Avenue and Roblin Boulevard, at 9 p.m. Someone called police concerned about people who live in the home.

Members of the homicide unit leave the home. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Members of the homicide unit remained on the scene Tuesday morning.

No other details have been released.

Several police and cadet vehicles remained parked outside the home Tuesday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

