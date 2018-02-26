The discovery of an abandoned vehicle led RCMP in central Manitoba to a grisly discovery on the weekend.

Police were called around 12:45 p.m. Saturday about the vehicle on the road leading to the Easterville airport, a town 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on the southeastern shore of Cedar Lake. When officers searched the vehicle, they found blood.

​A search was launched by police and members of the community for the last person known to have driven the car, a 30-year-old man from Easterville.

His body was discovered the next day.

The death is suspicious and being investigating as a homicide, police say. They have not released the man's name or cause of death.

However, RCMP say they do not believe it was a random event and that the public's safety is not at risk.