Two more men have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home on Sherbrook Street last month.

Police had previously issued an arrest warrant for the pair in connection with the death.

On Saturday, police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the January homicide. He was later charged with first-degree murder and several other weapons-related matters.

Police were called to a house on Sherbrook Street, between Sargent Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 to check on the well-being of a man.

Police found a man dead at the home. He was later identified as 38-year-old Trenten Balonyk.

The accused have been detained in custody.