A 29-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a weekend death on Manitoba's Peguis First Nation.

Shane Scott Kenneth Sinclair, who is from Peguis, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, RCMP said.

A 55-year-old man was found dead in a home in the community, 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on Saturday.

Police have not released the victim's name or any details about how he died.