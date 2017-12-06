A fire broke out at the recreation centre in Gillam Wednesday night, forcing the closure of a nearby pool and the evacuation of several homes.

The northern Manitoba town's CAO, Jackie Clayton, said no one was inside the centre when it caught fire, and no one was hurt in the blaze.

She said the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The recreation centre was closed for renovations in May, so all of the equipment had been cleared out months before Wednesday's fire.

Clayton said the fire appeared to damage the part of the building where the bowling alley was, but it doesn't appear to have damaged the area where the curling and skating rinks are.

Clayton said town officials will meet Thursday morning and will release more details.

Gillam is approximately 740 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.