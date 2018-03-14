Homeowners face a 3.5 per cent school tax increase in the Louis Riel School Division.

The division's 2018-19 budget keeps administrative spending under three per cent as mandated by the province, said board chair Chris Sigurdson.

"A major priority for this budget was to extend our educational reach to meet the many different needs of our students and families while not overextending our spending," he said.

The operating budget for the division is increasing by about $5 million for the year for a total of $189.9 million. That translates to a 3.5 per cent school tax increase for the average homeowner in Louis Riel School Division, Sigurdson said.

The division expects to see 445 additional students this year and will hire 20 new teachers, 24 new educational assistants and five new rehabilitation assistants to help special needs students.

The division also plans to continue its all-day kindergarten pilot project in eight classrooms, hire additional Indigenous education staff and direct some funds to infrastructure.

By the numbers: