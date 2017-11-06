A moving homeless camp that recently set up behind a Tim Hortons is highlighting social problems in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood.

Homeless people have been living around the Maryland Avenue coffee shop, in a back lane and a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Panhandlers stand on the corner of Sherbrook Street and Portage Avenue asking for change, and people high on drugs frequent the area, others in the area say.

'Acting out in obnoxious ways'

"It's really become an area of deep concern over the past 18 months," said Greg MacPherson, executive director of the West Broadway Community Organization, who thinks a big factor is crystal meth.

He said there's been a lot of petty crime in the area, like bikes being stolen, and erratic behaviour from drug users.

"People are acting out in sort of obnoxious ways."

The problem has prompted at least one business to hire private security and led to an increased police presence in the area.

Police want long-term solution

"Winter's coming. This is not a sustainable thing for anybody," said Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver.

The homeless encampment has moved locations on Maryland Avenue a few times recently and police are actively working on resolving the issue, he said.

The problem is that it's a complex social issue, Carver said, so police are working to build relationships with individuals first. While they let them know they're on private property, that's where police stop, for now.

"We'd like a long-term solution," Carver said.

Coun. Cindy Gilroy said while she's not the councillor for the area, her ward is close to it, and because of that she's been in touch with community support groups, trying to work toward finding a solution.

Business cuts plug to Wi-Fi to stop loiterers

Gilroy said small fixes like playing music outside and putting passwords on Wi-Fi have been effective in reducing loiterers in other cities and she's suggested this to business owners in that area.

Coun. Cindy Gilroy suggested as a short-term solution businesses play music outside and add passwords to their Wi-Fi to deter loiters. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Some have already put electronic locks on washroom doors and changed the colour of light bulbs so drug users have a harder time using them as injection sites. One business is disconnecting its Wi-Fi to discourage people from loitering.

But Gilroy said it's important to remember the people camped outside are members of the community too.

"This is their home," she said.

She and MacPherson both agree there's not one issue causing an increase in problems in the area, but rather a combination of things such as mental illness, drugs and poverty.

"The root causes of what we're seeing, I think, are obviously much more difficult to deal with than just passing a panhandling bylaw or rounding people up when it's cold at night, or locking your bathroom, or changing the bulb," MacPherson said.

Still, MacPherson understands frustrations from business owners who want loiterers to leave.

"It can be, I'm sure, extremely challenging to see other vulnerable residents sleeping outside, using the bathroom outside, coming into your business in various states of disarray," he said.

MacPherson said the West Broadway Community Organization has recently hired a safety outreach employee and is working to get the Bear Clan Patrol in the area.