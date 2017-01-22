A Manitoba woman is continuing to raise money and awareness for girls living in a safe house in Ukraine.

For Natalie Tataryn, 25, it's about providing hope to the young women in Lviv, Ukraine, who are in danger of being targeted by pimps and human traffickers.

The Home of Hope houses about 22 girls, who come from orphanages, war-torn areas of Ukraine and from impoverished families.

Tataryn, who now lives in Oakbank, is originally from Ukraine and was adopted by a Manitoba family when she was just one month old.

"I could have very easily have wound up being one of these girls or in a situation much worse because a safe house like this wouldn't have been available to me back when I was their age," said Tataryn.

In Ukraine, Tataryn said there are about 100,000 kids in state-run orphanages.

'Get them off the streets'

The kids stay until they're 16 and then get the boot, which pimps prey on, she said adding they are "literally waiting sometimes outside of these facilities for these girls."

"That's the main concern there is to get them off the streets and away from people like pimps."

Tataryn, who spent time at the house last year, said meeting the young women was inspiring.

"Being actually able to hug them, see them, and speak with them was pretty amazing."

Tataryn knits and then sells tuques to raise money for the Home of Hope and next Saturday will help put on a breakfast to raise money for the home.

The breakfast takes place at the St. Peter and Paul Parish Centre on Marion Street and costs $30.