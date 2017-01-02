Members of a Ukrainian church in Winnipeg will observe Orthodox Christmas not from the pews but in the basement of their cathedral, as repairs continue on the badly burned house of worship.

The Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral on Main Street and Redwood Avenue went up in flames in July. Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson, and damage estimates range between $3 million and $4 million.

Ukrainian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas this year on Jan. 7.

Since the fire, the church congregation has faced uncertainty, including concerns over what will happen to their chandelier.

Scaffolding rises three storeys into the cathedral. The chandelier, formerly a centrepiece in the building, was damaged in the fire and requires restoration. (CBC)

Restoration of the chandelier, once the centrepiece of the church, would require taking each piece apart to be cleaned before it could be reassembled.

Restoring the altar's artwork is tedious and time-consuming too, according to one of the people working on the project.

"To clean the smoke and the soot, they have to use cotton balls and Q-tips, so it's very delicate work," said Vera Senchuk, who is tasked with repairing the religious iconography of the altar she first painted about 20 years ago.

One of the challenges to touching up the art has been tracking down the same paint colours she used two decades ago.

'It's sad': Believers to ring in Ukrainian Christmas in church basement after fire1:59

While the church's members wait for the work to be done, they continue to meet in the building's basement. But the thought of celebrating Ukrainian Christmas below isn't getting them down.

This basement is where the church began in 1962, so the transition was easier for some of the lifelong members.

"It brought back some fond memories for them, of their youth and their early years and that," said the church's Very Rev. Archpriest Eugene Maximiuk.

The congregation has been meeting in the church basement for months. (CBC)

Other community groups that used the church were also displaced by the fire. A dance school was using the church space to host fundraising activities but they, too, have been forced into the basement.

"We're all working out of the same space, but you know what? It's bringing us together and that's an important thing," Maximiuk said.

"It's sad, but sometimes adversity does do that … Our people are pulling together."

While members of the church are trying to make the best of a bad situation, the aftermath of the destruction inside the church is vastly different from what the parishioners are used to seeing.

Rev. Archpriest Eugene Maximiuk of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church stares up at a window in the soot-stained cathedral. (CBC)

Construction scaffolding rises three storeys above the altar, missing pews make the space seem empty, and buckets of wall cleaner and paint are scattered throughout.

Upstairs, where the choir used to sing, drills, extra light switches and sockets litter the tiered floor.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fire, but that won't impede the congregation from moving forward, Maximiuk said.

"We hope someone will confess to this, but it's not going to stop us from being who we are," he said.

Maximiuk hopes repairs will be completed in the coming months so regular church services can resume late next spring.