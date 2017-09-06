A 55-year-old man from Holland, Man., is dead after his ATV overturned in the Rural Municipality of Victoria, Manitoba RCMP say.

Treherne RCMP said they were told of the crash at about 7 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the accident scene on Road 40 N. near Road 65 W., they found the ATV in the middle of the road, flipped on its side.

RCMP said they don't yet know if the ATV rolled over completely.

So far, investigators have determined the ATV was heading eastbound on Road 40 N. when the driver lost control. He was taken to hospital, where the 55-year-old was pronounced dead.

The man was not wearing a helmet and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, RCMP said. The ATV rider was travelling alone.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing.

Holland is approximately 130 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.