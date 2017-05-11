The practice of throwing intoxicated people in a drunk tank will end if a group of Winnipeg community leaders have their way.

The Public Safety and Community Wellness Alliance wants to bring a 24-hour drop-in to the city that may include a controversial program that gives alcoholics supplied regulated doses of booze to help manage addictions.

"We want a better health approach to these issues," said council president Damon Johnston, who is also with the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg, and is pushing for public intoxication to be treated as a medical issue.

The goal is to get chronic alcoholics off the street and right now, they're not getting the help they need to achieve that, Johnston said.

"Individuals who are caught up in drugs and addiction, they're human beings. Most of the time they're functional like you or me," he said.

Damon Johnston says it's time alcoholism in Winnipeg was treated as a medical issue. (Aboriginal Chamber of Commerce)

The alliance, which includes True North Sports & Entertainment chair Mark Chipman and other community leaders, has been meeting with Mayor Brian Bowman for over a year, looking for a possible solution to the problem of public intoxication.

Johnston said alcoholics who drink on the street need access to counsellors, not to be thrown in a drunk tank at Main Street Project.

Johnston wants to see a holistic program with a 24-hour drop-in centre and possibly a managed alcohol program that provides patients with alcohol in a supervised setting.

The model has been used in several other Canadian cities and Johnston said he hopes a pilot program can be done in Winnipeg.

The alliance is scouting possible locations for a drop-in that could be used to house the program, he said.