Ex-Hockey Winnipeg director denies defrauding association of $54K

The former executive director of Hockey Winnipeg denies allegations that he defrauded the non-profit minor hockey association of tens of thousands of dollars.

The association filed a statement of claim in Winnipeg Court of Queen's Bench last month seeking $54,447.93 from Andrew Skogen, who allegedly transferred money to bank accounts belonging to himself and his roommate, and charged thousands of dollars in personal expenses to the association's corporate credit card.

In a statement of defence filed on April 3, Skogen denies making any payments from the association's bank account to his own account or his roommate's, or charging personal expenses to the association credit card.

The hockey association claims that Skogen had a duty to act "in good faith and in the best interests of Hockey Winnipeg" and that he had "a specific duty not to use the Hockey Winnipeg corporate credit card for any personal expenditures whatsoever."

Although Skogen acknowledges that he was employed by Hockey Winnipeg at the time of the alleged offences, he "denies that he owed any fiduciary … equitable, contractual, or any duty whatsoever to the Plaintiff, and puts the Plaintiff to the strict proof thereof."

Skogen served as the association's executive director from Aug. 14, 2017 to Feb. 22, 2018. The alleged offences occurred between Aug. 17, 2017, just days after he started working, until Feb. 21, 2018, one day before he was fired.

Hockey Winnipeg alleges Skogen used the money to pay for alcohol, gasoline, automobile repairs, computer services, taxis, groceries, concerts, hockey tickets, streaming services, and expenses at restaurants, bars, hotels and lounges.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The association says Skogen is liable for the full amount, plus interest, "on the grounds of his breach of fiduciary duty, breach of trust and acts of fraud."

Alternatively, the association argues Skogen owes them the money for unjustly enriching himself.

It also alleges that Skogen engaged in criminal conduct and that the association is entitled to punitive damages due to the "substantial loss" caused by his actions.

Skogen denies that he has caused the association any loss whatsoever or has been unjustly enriched, or that he engaged in any criminal activity. He denies that the association is entitled to any damages.

A trial date has not been set.