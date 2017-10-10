A stretch of Main Street was blocked to traffic Tuesday night in the North End after witnesses say a man was hit by a vehicle, whose driver then fled the scene.

Witnesses said the man was hit at the corner of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue and police arrived at the intersection around 8:30 p.m.

A man and woman on scene who identified themselves as the victim's parents told CBC News their son was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Main and sutherland hit and run 2

Investigators at the scene of what witnesses say was a hit and run on Main Street at Sutherland Avenue on Tuesday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police have not confirmed the details.

Main Street northbound was closed to traffic at Sutherland Avenue while police investigated.

