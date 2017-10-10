A stretch of Main Street was blocked to traffic Tuesday night in the North End after witnesses say a man was hit by a vehicle, whose driver then fled the scene.

Witnesses said the man was hit at the corner of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue and police arrived at the intersection around 8:30 p.m.

A man and woman on scene who identified themselves as the victim's parents told CBC News their son was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators at the scene of what witnesses say was a hit and run on Main Street at Sutherland Avenue on Tuesday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police have not confirmed the details.

Main Street northbound was closed to traffic at Sutherland Avenue while police investigated.

