Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that sent a man to hospital in critical condition on the weekend.

Bystanders called 911 on Sunday at about 1:45 a.m. CT after finding a 43-year-old man injured at the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Panet Road. He was rushed to hospital and remained in critical condition as of Tuesday.

Panet Road was cordoned off for hours on Sunday as police investigated the scene of the crash.

A search ensued for a newer-model Dodge Grand Caravan with damage to the front-end passenger side, and on Wednesday police announced they had made an arrest.

Police are expected to released more details about the arrest this morning.