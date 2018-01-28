Hit-and-run victim passes away after months in hospital on life-support

A Winnipeg man who was hit by a vehicle, that later fled the scene, in September has died, family says.

Anthony Green, 44, was taken off life support at Health Sciences Centre, where he's been since the collision, on January 18.

He passed away Friday evening.

"We are taking it very hard right now, and we're together, and there's a lot of crying, a lot of hurt, a lot anger too, but we don't want to be angry," said his aunt, Genevieve Green. Genevieve Green says the family is taking it hard after her nephew, Tony Green, was taken off life-support after months in hospital. (Facebook)

"We look at it as he's in a better place, not suffering anymore," she said.

Green, who family call Tony, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after bystanders found him injured at the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Panet Road around 1:45 a.m. on September 24.

Police initially put out a plea searching for a newer model blue Dodge Grand Caravan with front end damage. A man later turned himself into police and was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm, driving carelessly and driving while disqualified.

As of Sunday afternoon, Winnipeg police could not confirm Green's death but did say that it would not be uncommon for existing charges to be amended to "cause death", instead of "cause bodily harm", in a situation like this.

Police said no-one has been re-arrested.

Family wants justice

Family initially told CBC Green suffered from broken ribs, a broken pelvis, and swelling in his brain.

He spent the past few months on life support, but after his physical condition deteriorated his family made the hard decision to take him off life support.

"We had our hopes that he was going to wake up and start talking, and this past month it just got worse, he was losing so much weight," said Green. Genevieve Green says she visited her nephew,Tony Green, daily for the last few months along with several other family members. (Submitted by Genevieve Green)

"It was basically brain damage, he would never wake up, it was just the nerves that were making him move around," she said.

Green left behind four children and several grandchildren, as well as his younger sister.

Green says her nephew was a hard worker and the kind of guy who was always helping people.

"He always had a smile," she said. Winnipeg police at the scene of Panet Road and Talbot Avenue in September of last year. (Bob Sawatsky/Facebook)

"He was always there to help someone… if you wanted things to be fixed in your home he would fix it."

Green says the family is coping the best they can but says the past few months have been hard on the family.

"When we're together we laugh and we share a lot of stories about Tony, and it helps us, it kind of eases the pain a little bit when we laugh and tell stories," said Green.

"We're coping, and we're together, and yes we do want justice," she said.

"I just hope this person that left my nephew there like that serves his time."