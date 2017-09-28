The sister of a man left critically injured in a hit-and-run on the weekend says family has gathered to be with her brother as he fights for life in a Winnipeg hospital room.

Tony Green, 43, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after bystanders found him injured at the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Panet Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Loretta Green, 40, told CBC News Wednesday night her brother is still in critical condition, but he is no longer sedated. Now, she says, she and other family members are waiting by his side to see if he wakes up. She said Green has six adult-aged children.

Green says she could hardly recognize her brother when she first saw him after the crash.

"But when I looked at his tattoos, I knew it was really him," she said."He didn't look the same."

Winnipeg police at the scene of Panet Road and Talbot Avenue where Tony Green was found after a hit-and-run over the weekend. (Bob Sawatsky/Facebook)

Green says doctors have said her brother has broken ribs, a broken pelvis, and swelling in his brain.

The family is hoping to find out more about his condition when an MRI scheduled for Thursday is completed.

"They just want to find out if he's going to have brain damage," said Green of what she's heard from doctors. "If he doesn't have brain damage I guess they're going to fix his ribs and his pelvis.

"Today he kind of was trying to sit up, but he doesn't open his eyes."

RAW: WPS Const. Jay Murray on possible hit-and-run on Talbot Avenue2:39

Green says her brother, who lives with her in the North End, was in Transcona Saturday to visit family members who live near the area where he was hit.

Police had asked for the public's help in tracking down a suspect and said Wednesday a 37-year-old man had turned himself in to police in connection to the hit-and-run.

The man is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm, driving carelessly and driving while disqualified.