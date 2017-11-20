Another blast of winter has hit southern Manitoba.

Highways 6, 67, 236 and 7 were closed Monday evening due to poor winter driving conditions.

CBC meterologist John Sauder was calling for a mix of snow or showers, even freezing rain south of Winnipeg, as it became cloudy, messy and very windy this afternoon. Blowing snow is forecast to continue through the evening and overnight with a low of -12 C and winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

City crews started preparing for the weather change on Sunday, spokesperson Lisa Fraser said in an email, conducting anti-icing operations on bridges and underpasses city-wide.

The last time the weather was like this, last month, the city recorded 97 car crashes, many on slippery bridges.

On Monday afternoon city crews headed out to salt bridges, underpasses and main routes as well.

Highway closures: