Manitoba Infrastructure is looking into what went wrong with a resurfacing project on Highway 8 near Gimli this fall that local residents say left the stretch of highway pebbled with gravel and stones, causing damage to their vehicles.

Kathy Danyluk, who lives in Gimli and travels often on the highway, said work on the stretch of highway between Winnipeg Beach and Highway 231 was finished in the fall, but now it is bumpy and littered with gravel and stones.

She said she's already had to have a stone chip fixed on her windshield as a result.

"Especially if cars overtake you and pass, because when they go back in the lane in front of you, you're just hit with a rain of stones," she told CBC News. "I can hear them hitting my windshield and it's awful.

"I don't know if it's a different method they used, we just don't know."

Danyluk said a neighbour has already gone through two windshields because of the damage and the problem has been compounded now that snow plows are out.

"Of course we expected gravel and stones to be flying around when they were working on it, but now, it's even worse," she said. "After the snow, the plows have gone by, and the stones are back in the middle of the road."

Danyluk said she and her neighbours don't know why the work was done in the first place.

"It's worse than before they started," she said. "That was the better part of Highway 8."

'It's to help preserve that road to make it last longer'

Larry Kalayko of Manitoba Infrastructure said the work saw oil and stones laid down on the stretch of highway in a process called seal coating, something he says is common across North America.

He said the process helps to fix cracking on the roadway, and it is something that's been done in Manitoba for decades.

"It's akin to if you've got a house with wooden siding, you need to paint it every so often to seal it off and stop the moisture from going in," he explained. "I understand comments from people who don't understand necessarily why we're doing something to the road, but it's to help preserve that road to make it last longer so we don't have to do the more costly reconstruction."

Kalayko said Manitoba Infrastructure is looking into the concerns.

"We're currently reviewing that," he said on Friday. "This issue just came to light in the last few days, so we're undertaking a review of that particular stretch of road just to see exactly what's going on there."

Kalayko said it's possible the contractor hired to do the work on Highway 8 may have played a role in the quality of the job, but adds it's too soon to say if that's the case.

He said Manitoba Infrastructure is monitoring the stretch of roadway to see if it's getting worse while officials look into the problem, but added fixing it will be difficult during winter.

"There's not a lot that can be done in the wintertime," he said. "When temperatures are like this, we're going to have to wait and see."

In the meantime Kalayko recommended drivers who see damage on their vehicles as a result of the stones contact their insurers.

"Put in your claim to Autopac and deal with it that way."