A 79-year-old woman is facing charges after a collision that sent three people to hospital on Canada Day.
Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, East St. Paul and Selkirk RCMP were called to the scene of a crash at Highway 8 and Highway 230.
Police say the woman from Powerview was heading west when she drove through a stop sign, hitting a vehicle heading north on Highway 8.
The force of the crash pushed the other vehicle across the median ditch and onto the southbound lanes. A 22-year-old woman who was driving and a 23-year-old male passenger, both from Winnipeg, were taken to hospital in stable condition.
The 79-year-old woman was also taken to hospital in stable condition. Police say charges are pending.
All three people involved remain in hospital in stable condition, RCMP say.