Emergency crews closed off a section of highway Saturday afternoon due to a crash near Anola, Man.

RCMP said the collision involved only one vehicle but haven't released any other details.

Manitoba Infrastructure released a statement saying Highway 213 was closed about 2½ kilometres west of Highway 12.

It isn't clear what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Anola is about 40 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

