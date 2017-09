Harsh winds could force lake levels up by as much as 1½ metres (five feet) in the southwestern part of Lake Winnipeg on Friday and Saturday, the Manitoba government warns.

More severe wind speeds are expected to develop starting Friday afternoon and last into Saturday, Manitoba Infrastructure said in a news release.

The province advises shorefront residents in the southwest basin to take precautions against the wind and waves.

It's the second time this month the province has issued such warning.