After a 16-year-old was charged with uttering threats on social media against a Winnipeg high school, police are reminding the public that criminal online comments won't stay anonymous for long.

"There's a sense, at least our investigators believe there's a sense, that people can make comments online and there's a fair amount of anonymity," said Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service. "While there may be anonymity to the people that you're communicating with, if it crosses a threshold and it becomes criminal, you're not anonymous."

Carver said police have had "huge success" tracking down individuals behind online threats.

"We just want to put a reminder out there that your comments don't remain anonymous and won't remain anonymous if they're criminal, and we're going to use every resource we can, every legal resource we can, to track down someone who does that, and we have a huge obligation to do that."

Reminder: any online threats to schools or public places are taken seriously. Arrest and charges will follow. Comments have consequences. — @wpgpolice

A teen was charged with one count of uttering threats and two counts of breaching probation after police were made aware of a threat issued on social media against West Kildonan Collegiate on Jan. 23.

Brian O'Leary, superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division, said on Tuesday that a former student had threatened to take a gun to the school and shoot people.

Carver said a teen was arrested in the early hours of Jan. 24.